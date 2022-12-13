EUR/USD has been moving in a very narrow channel since the beginning of the week. Annual Core CPI in the US is forecast to edge lower to 6.1% in November. Euro could challenge 1.0600 in case US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could challenge 1.0600 on a soft US inflation report - December 13, 2022
- EUR/USD: The Euro on hold, ahead of US inflation data - December 13, 2022
- EUR/USD edges higher in a familiar range, hovers around mid-1.0500s as traders await US CPI - December 13, 2022