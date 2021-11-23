EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend rebound if bulls clear 1.1300 hurdle

EUR/USD has found support after closing in on 1.1200. Dollar is edging lower alongside yields following Monday’s rally. Upbeat PMI data from Germany is helping the shared currency find demand. The …
