EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.0500 early Tuesday after having closed modestly lower on Monday. The pair’s near-term technical outlook doesn’t show a buildup of momentum in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US data bolsters USD/JPY while weakening EUR/USD and GBP/USD - December 6, 2022
- EUR/USD down, analysts warn of potential December correction - December 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could have a hard time finding direction - December 6, 2022