EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and closed in negative territory on Wednesday. Surging US Treasury bond yields and the risk-averse market atmosphere allowed the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could rebound if Powell adopts a dovish tone - October 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Set To Nosedive As Bond Yields Rally - October 19, 2023
- BIST 100, USD/TRY analysis: What next for Turkish stocks and lira - October 19, 2023