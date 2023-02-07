EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0700 in nearly a month early Tuesday. The pair’s near-term technical outlook suggests that there could be a technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could stage a correction if 1.0700 holds - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD: Scope for lower levels is limited – Commerzbank - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Setback - February 7, 2023