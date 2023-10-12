EUR/USD continued to stretch higher toward 1.0650 early Thursday after posting small daily gains on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is close to turning overbought but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could target 1.0700 on a soft US inflation reading - October 12, 2023
- Municipality Finance issues a USD 1.25 billion benchmark under its MTN programme - October 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes descending trend-channel breakout ahead of US CPI - October 12, 2023