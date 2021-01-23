EUR/USD has been advancing amid upbeat PMIs and despite a souring market mood. Markets are digesting the ECB’s decision and awaiting Biden’s speech on the economy. Friday’s four-hour chart is showing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro defies gravity, ready to challenge strong resistance - January 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up - January 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Could US 4Q GDP and the Fed revive dollar’s demand? - January 22, 2021