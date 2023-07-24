The EUR/USD has extended its correction from multi-month highs. The pair has been consistently falling since Tuesday. Eurozone PMIs came in weaker than expected and weighed on the Euro. The EUR/USD …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
