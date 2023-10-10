The EUR/USD shows more signs that it may have reached a temporary bottom around 1.0450. However, for this to gain more conviction, the Euro needs to remain above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro eyes critical resistance near 1.0635 - October 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: General Trend Is Still Bearish - October 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Inverted H&S Pattern Forms - October 10, 2023