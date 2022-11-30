EUR/USD has lost its traction before testing 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been moving up and down in a tight range since. The technical outlook shows that the pair is lacking directional momentum but the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Amid Profit-taking Selling - November 30, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Tension mounts ahead of Powell, US data - November 30, 2022
- EUR/USD ignores positive inflation surprise ahead of busy U.S. schedule - November 30, 2022