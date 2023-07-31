Inflation and growth data from the Eurozone help the Euro hold its ground. EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 on Monday after posting losses for the straight week. The pair faces the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro eyes next resistance at 1.1050 after upbeat EU data - July 31, 2023
- EUR/USD can be dragged back towards the 1.0920 area – ING - July 31, 2023
- EUR/USD: Rising towards the resistance level of $1.1080 - July 31, 2023