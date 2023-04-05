However, the eur/usd market is currently in an extreme high and it remains to be seen whether the gains will be sustained. The US dollar, on the other hand, is suffering at the hands of trader …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Faces Challenges, But Shows Strength - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Has More Upside But A Pullback Is - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 despite weaker-than-expected US data - April 5, 2023