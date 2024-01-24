The euro rallied significantly during the early hours on Wednesday as PMI numbers came out across the world. Because of this, there should be a significant amount of volatility.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Hovers Above Key Support Ahead of Key US Data, ECB: How to Trade it - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gets a Boost on Wednesday - January 24, 2024
- EUR/USD – Rallies despite continued weakness in eurozone PMIs - January 24, 2024