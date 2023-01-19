Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis. The Euro has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday, but continues to give up gains rather quickly as the area above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gives Up Early Gains Yet Again - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD: Consolidation ahead of another push higher – Scotiabank - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD keeps the bid bias unchanged above 1.0800 - January 19, 2023