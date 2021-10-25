EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains in Volatile Session

The euro rallied significantly on Friday, only to give up a bit of the gains. There is a lot of volatility in the market right now, and as you can see, the market is sitting just above the 1.16 handle …
