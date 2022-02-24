EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds above 1.1200 for now, eyes on west’s response to Russia

EUR/USD has suffered heavy losses during the Asian trading hours and slumped to its lowest level since late January near 1.1200 before staging a rebound. The pair seems to have steadied around 1.1250 …
