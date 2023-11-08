The EUR/USD rebounded once again from the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0650, staying above a bullish 20-day SMA. Technical indicators offer a mixed perspective with varying risks. A decline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds above key 55-DMA with limited strength - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Returns To The Downside - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Still Showing Weakness On Tuesday - November 8, 2023