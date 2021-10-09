EUR/USD Forecast: Euro is yet to stage a convincing rebound

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after renewing 15-month lows. Improving market mood is capping the dollar’s upside for the time being. A daily close above 1.1620 could open the door …
