The Euro rallied quite nicely during the Wall Street trading session on Friday after initially pulling back. Looking at the chart, it’s obvious that this is a nice bounce and it is at an extreme low.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looking for Trouble - August 26, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, German/US data eyed for fresh impetus - August 26, 2019
- EUR/USD levels to watch after jumping on trade wars – Confluence Detector - August 26, 2019