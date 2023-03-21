FOMC meeting kicks off, with most forecasts seeing a 25 bps rate hike. EUR/USD rises for the fourth consecutive day, past 1.0750. The EUR/USD continues to move higher, consolidating past previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks strong before Fed’s decision - March 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Breaking Bearish Trend - March 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Sentiment If It Zooms Past 1.0 - March 21, 2023