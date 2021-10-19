EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum on broad USD weakness. Risk flows help the shared currency find demand. Dovish ECB commentary could limit the pair’s recovery. The EUR/USD pair has managed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Correction Attempts - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend recovery, ECB stays in the way - October 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1660 - October 19, 2021