EUR/USD has started the new week under bearish pressure and continued to push lower toward parity. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception could drive the pair’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to test parity as markets remain risk-averse - August 22, 2022
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears are on track for retest of 2022 low - August 22, 2022
- USD Up, Stocks Under Pressure As Attention Shifts To Jackson Hole - August 22, 2022