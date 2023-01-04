EUR/USD has gained traction following Tuesday’s sharp decline. The pair faces stiff resistance in the 1.0610/20 area. Eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI report, FOMC Minutes. EUR/USD has gathered …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to clear 1.0620 to extend recovery - January 4, 2023
- EUR/USD accelerates gains and re-targets 1.0600 - January 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Prepares A Bearish Breakout Soon - January 4, 2023