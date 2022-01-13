EUR/USD Forecast: Euro poised for correction before next leg higher

EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh multi-month high. Near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair could stage a downward correction. Next significant resistance could be seen at 1.1530.
