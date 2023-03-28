The eur/usd currency pair struggled at the beginning of Monday’s trading session but appears to have found some support to stay afloat. However, the market faces significant resistance closer to the 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Overbought Levels - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rallies Slightly On Monday - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data - March 28, 2023