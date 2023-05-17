The EUR/USD dropped again on Wednesday, hitting monthly lows near 1.0800 before trimming losses on American hours. The pair continues to move to the downside, but it appears to have found important …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds from the 200-day SMA, broader bias remains to the downside - May 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To See Heaviness - May 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Sets For A Smooth Bearish Ride - May 17, 2023