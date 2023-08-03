At the time of press, Euro Stoxx 50 Index was down more than 1% and US stock index futures were losing between 0.4% and 0.6%, showing that safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets. Another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains fragile as safe-haven flows dominate - August 3, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Technical Indicators To Monitor - August 3, 2023
- EUR/USD could challenge the 1.0850 area – ING - August 3, 2023