EUR/USD declined toward 1.0500 with the immediate reaction to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy announcements on Thursday but managed to recover above 1.0550. The pair faces key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains fragile in ECB aftermath - October 27, 2023
- EUR/USD: No surprises on the table, the picture remains murky - October 27, 2023
- US Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange Rates for 2016 - October 27, 2023