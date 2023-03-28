US Dollar remains weak despite higher yields, weighed by risk-off flows. Euro holds firm, helped by expectations of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank. EUR/USD rises for the second day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rises at a slow pace, finds resistance near 1.0850 - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Reversal Likely Ahead Of Consumer Conf - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Overbought Levels - March 28, 2023