Following Wednesday’s impressive rebound, EUR/USD has lost its direction and declined below 1.0650 on Wednesday. The pair stays fragile and additional losses could be witnessed once 1.0620 is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro sellers could take action if 1.0620 fails - March 2, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro correction was satisfactory but its continuity is in question - March 2, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: To Retest Lower Side Of The Channel - March 2, 2023