EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set for rejection at resistance as dollar breather looks temporary

EUR/USD has recovered as US yields dropped off the highs. America’s vaccination advantage, upcoming stimulus and bond auctions all point to fresh EUR/USD falls. Tuesday’s four-hour chart is showing …
