EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to dive after dead cat bounce as new covid strain panic not over yet

EUR/USD has tumbled amid fears of a new coronavirus variant. Fears of the strain’s spread in Europe set to overcome US stimulus deal and other upbeat developments. Monday’s four-hour chart is showing …
