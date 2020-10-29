EUR/USD has managed to stabilize after falling, without any clear driver. Gloom from the ECB, rising eurozone coronavirus cases, and US election uncertainty may weigh heavily. Thursday’s four-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to its dead-cat bounce with a fresh ECB-fueled fall - October 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Continue Its Upside Move - October 29, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues to Find Buyers - October 29, 2020