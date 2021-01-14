EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to resume falls after short-lived bond boost, critical support at risk

EUR/USD has been recovering after a successful US bond auction lowered yields. Talk of Fed tapering, America’s vaccination advantage, and US stimulus set to boost the dollar. Wednesday’s four-hour …
