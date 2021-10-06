EUR/USD has been sliding as a surge in US yields boosts the dollar. Europe’s energy issues, dual US political uncertainty and taper fears could further push the pair down. Wednesday’s four-hour chart …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to tumble to new yearly lows as King Dollar has all stars aligned - October 6, 2021
- German Factory Orders fall sharply by 7.7% MoM in August; EUR/USD unfazed - October 6, 2021
- EUR/USD still risks a move to 1.1530 – UOB - October 6, 2021