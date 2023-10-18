EUR/USD climbed above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently located at 1.0550, and closed the last 5 4-hour candles above that level. In the meantime, the Relative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stabilizes between key technical levels - October 18, 2023
- EUR/USD: A weakening in US data remains the key to unlocking major upside room – ING - October 18, 2023
- EUR/USD: 1,06 the next challenge for the Euro - October 18, 2023