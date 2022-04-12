EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stays vulnerable, tests key support

EUR/USD has failed to hold above 1.0900 following Monday’s recovery. A four-hour close below 1.0860 could open the door for additional losses. CPI inflation in the US is expected to jump to 8.5% in …
