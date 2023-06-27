The hawkish comments boosted the Euro, which outperformed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Italy will release the preliminary July Consumer Price Index, which could be important and anticipate a trend for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro strengthens, still has more work to do - June 27, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Displays Modest Rally Amidst Uncertainty - June 27, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Stable Performance - June 27, 2023