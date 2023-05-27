According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving its policy rate unchanged in June fell below 60% from nearly 80% earlier in the week. The market positioning suggests that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to clear key resistance of 1.0750 - May 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Faces Downward Pressure - May 26, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keeping a lid on bullish correction - May 26, 2023