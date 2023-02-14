EUR/USD has managed to close in positive territory on Monday after the US Dollar lost its strength amid the positive shift witnessed in the risk mood. The pair stays relatively quiet early Tuesday as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to break out of range on US CPI - February 14, 2023
- Valo Therapeutics Secures EUR 2.23 million from the European Innovation Council to Progress Innovative PeptiCHIP Technology - February 14, 2023
- Technical Market Review and Outlook for XAU/USD, BTC, EUR/USD, and US CPI Data — 14 February - February 14, 2023