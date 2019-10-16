This of course has attracted the attention of currency traders, who are now starting to sell the US dollar against selected currencies. With that being the case, people are starting to try to reprice …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to continue trying to break out - October 16, 2019
- Bulgaria’s Overgas to invest EUR 40 mln in new gas pipelines in 2020-2024 - October 16, 2019
- EUR/USD still targets 1.1100 and above – UOB - October 16, 2019