EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to extend recovery once 1.1040 turns into support

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum on improving market mood. Euro could continue to push higher if it manages to clear 1.1040. Rising US T-bond yields help the dollar limit its losses for the time …
