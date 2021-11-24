EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to stay directionless ahead of US data

EUR/USD has been moving sideways in a narrow band. US Treasury bond yields continue to impact the dollar’s valuation. Coming up: German IFO surveys, high-tier US data releases, FOMC’s November meeting …
