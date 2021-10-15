Following Wednesday’s upsurge, the EUR/USD pair pushed higher on Thursday but failed to close in the positive territory. The pair remains at the mercy of US Treasury bond yields and their impact on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to struggle to gather strength unless US yields extend slide - October 15, 2021
- EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 after rejection at 1.1620 - October 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline soon to be over - October 15, 2021