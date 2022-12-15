EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below 1.0650 early Thursday after having touched its highest level in over six months near 1.0700. The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to target fresh multi-month highs on a hawkish ECB - December 15, 2022
- EUR/USD hits 6-month high post Fed, focus turns to ECB - December 15, 2022
- GBP hits a volatility streak against USD as market gears up for Bank of England’s rate decision - December 15, 2022