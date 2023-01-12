EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after having registered modest gains on Wednesday. Hawkish ECB commentary helps the Euro outperform its rivals. Annual Core CPI in the US is forecast to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to target new multi-month highs on soft US CPI - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD: Will the US inflation data be the trigger for dollar’s come back? - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD: Further gains could retest 1.0785 near term – UOB - January 12, 2023