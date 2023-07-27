A slide below 1.0950/60 could open the doors to a deeper decline, targeting the 1.0900 area. If the Euro holds above 1.0960, it could attempt a correction towards the resistance area seen at 1.1030, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro turns bearish, looking at 1.0900 - July 27, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Reception Of The European Centra - July 27, 2023
- EUR/USD forecast: forex signal ahead of US PCE inflation data - July 27, 2023