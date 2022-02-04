The Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate is trading in a narrow range following the release of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s interest rate decision. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD exchange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rally could lose momentum on US jobs report - February 4, 2022
- EUR/USD to target the year-high at 1.1483 – OCBC - February 4, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Subdued Following ECB’s Interest Rate Decision - February 4, 2022