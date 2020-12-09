US dollar rises during the American session as risk sentiment deteriorates. European Central bank meeting on Thursday likely to trigger …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: European Central Bank Meeting On Thursday Likely To Trigger Volatility - December 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish correction gains speed ahead of the ECB meeting - December 9, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD holds in uptrend as ECB, Brexit dinner loom - December 9, 2020