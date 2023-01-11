EUR/USD has been moving sideways near multi-month highs. Near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is about to turn overbought. EUR/USD could have a hard time gathering bullish momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro’s action to remain limited ahead of US inflation data - January 11, 2023
- Indecision is rife among USD, GBP traders - January 11, 2023
- EUR/USD: The Euro is steady on a likely narrow range trading day - January 11, 2023